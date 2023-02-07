Rescue teams have been helping people throughout the night in southern Turkey and Syria after two powerful earthquakes struck the region on Monday.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck during the night, in the early hours of Monday morning.

This was followed a few hours later by a second earthquake in the same region, which had a magnitude of 7.5.

Help is being offered from around the world, with more than 65 countries sending food, medicine, shelter supplies as well as specialist teams to assist rescuers.

Jenny has the latest on the situation in the country.