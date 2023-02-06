Leeds United sack manager Jesse Marsch

Getty Images Jesse Marsch took over at Leeds following the departure of Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United have sacked their head coach Jesse Marsch less than one year after he joined the club.

Marsch took charge at Leeds in February last year and the club say he played a big part in keeping them in the Premier League.

But after losing to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Leeds are now 17th in the table, only out of the relegation zone due to their goal difference.

Marsch's backroom staff will also leave the club.

Getty Images Jesse Marsch has been sacked following Sunday's defeat at Nottingham Forest

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.

Leeds say they have started the process of getting a new head coach and will keep fans up to date.