This year's epic final of Junior Bake Off saw 12-year-old Amelia, crowned the winner.

She was so happy, she could barely speak: "I am just too speechless to talk right now I can't believe that I have got the trophy. Oh my goodness, it's just amazing, absolutely crazy!"

Amelia started baking around four years ago, and hopes to open her own patisserie one day!

De-Graft caught up with her to find out what is was like being on the show...