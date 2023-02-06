play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 17:43
image

Full Snow Moon: What is a Full Snow Moon?

The second full Moon of the year was the brightest on Sunday. The February full Moon is also called a Snow Full Moon and because of its distance from Earth it is also known as a micromoon - the opposite of a Super Moon. Check out our photo gallery of this February's Snow Moon and find out more.
What is a micromoon? This Snow Full Moon is also called a micromoon because it looks to be smaller in the sky than normal. That's because it's really far away in its orbit around Earth, at over 200,000 miles away.
An airplane flies past the Snow Moon, in the sky above Madrid, SpainFERNANDO VILLAR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The micromoon is the opposite to a Super Moon which is a full Moon which appears brighter and closer to the Earth than usual. A Super Moon occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit.
The Snow Full Moon is seen in Vigo, northern Spain.SXENICK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
According to Nasa, the Snow Moon gets its name from tribes in North East America because of the heavy snow and bad weather during this time of year. It was also called the Hunger Moon, because the bad weather made hunting difficult at this time.
The full Snow Moon SomersetMatt Cardy/Getty Images
A full Moon can be seen when the Moon and the Sun are on exact opposite sides of the Earth. Half of the Moon is always illuminated by the Sun, and this is the part we can see in the sky. In order for a full Moon to be visible, we have to see the entire 'day side' of the Moon and this only takes place when it's directly opposite the sun.
The Snow Full Moon is seen in Vigo, northern SpainSXENICK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The Snow Full Moon will appear full for about three days from Sunday. A full Moon happens every 29.5 days and starts with a new Moon. The Moon does not produce its own light, we can see the Moon because it reflect light from the Sun.
The full snow moon in MadridMazo/LightRocket via Getty Images

More like this

full-moon.

Sturgeon Moon: Did you see the final supermoon of the year?

Beaver-moon

Beaver Moon: What is it and why does the Moon have different names?

Space missions in 2023

Space 2023: Take a look at the space missions this year

Top Stories

Rescue teams work in Diyarbakir, southeast Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
18
Children's Mental Health Week

What is Children's Mental Health Week about?

comments
9
There are loads of ways to learn how to be kind and unite against bullying like, posters and workshops. One class in East London are fighting bullying using rap.

The class is taking on bullying through rap

comments
11
Newsround Home