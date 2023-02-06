Full Snow Moon: What is a Full Snow Moon?

The second full Moon of the year was the brightest on Sunday. The February full Moon is also called a Snow Full Moon and because of its distance from Earth it is also known as a micromoon - the opposite of a Super Moon. Check out our photo gallery of this February's Snow Moon and find out more.
What is a micromoon? This Snow Full Moon is also called a micromoon because it looks to be smaller in the sky than normal. That's because it's really far away in its orbit around Earth, at over 200,000 miles away.
FERNANDO VILLAR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The micromoon is the opposite to a Super Moon which is a full Moon which appears brighter and closer to the Earth than usual. A Super Moon occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit.
SXENICK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
According to Nasa, the Snow Moon gets its name from tribes in North East America because of the heavy snow and bad weather during this time of year. It was also called the Hunger Moon, because the bad weather made hunting difficult at this time.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
A full Moon can be seen when the Moon and the Sun are on exact opposite sides of the Earth. Half of the Moon is always illuminated by the Sun, and this is the part we can see in the sky. In order for a full Moon to be visible, we have to see the entire 'day side' of the Moon and this only takes place when it's directly opposite the sun.
SXENICK/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
The Snow Full Moon will appear full for about three days from Sunday. A full Moon happens every 29.5 days and starts with a new Moon. The Moon does not produce its own light, we can see the Moon because it reflect light from the Sun.