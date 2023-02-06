play
Watch Newsround

US coldest ever wind chill recorded at Mount Washington

Last updated at 16:37
comments
View Comments
Mount Washington Observatory weather stationGetty Images
The Mount Washington Observatory weather station always has someone inside

The coldest ever wind chill in the US has been recorded at Mount Washington, which is in the state of New Hampshire.

A team which measures temperatures at the mountain, recorded wind chill of -78 Celsius(C) and an actual temperature of -43C at the weekend.

The team says the mountain has not been that cold since 1934.

Weather observers at the summit of Mount Washington measure the temperature every hour, every day all year round.

Over the weekend it was below -42C there for a total of 13 hours.

Winds were blowing as fast as 110mph.

Mount Washington in New HampshireGetty Images
Mount Washington's summit is 1,917metres high

These extreme conditions come as large parts of North America and Canada have been hit by an Arctic cold snap, which is where it suddenly gets really cold for a short amount of time.

Nearly 100 million people will have been affected by the cold weather over the weekend.

People forecasting the weather expect it to be much milder there in the days ahead.

More like this

Wind chill factor
play
1:20

What is the wind chill factor?

Chicago skyline in the cold

US polar vortex: What's its like in Chicago when it's -30 degrees?

Niagara Falls freezes over
image

Snow Gallery: Niagara Falls freezes over in cold snap

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Rescue teams work in Diyarbakir, southeast Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
17
Children's Mental Health Week

What is Children's Mental Health Week about?

comments
9
There are loads of ways to learn how to be kind and unite against bullying like, posters and workshops. One class in East London are fighting bullying using rap.

The class is taking on bullying through rap

comments
11
Newsround Home