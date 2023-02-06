US coldest ever wind chill recorded at Mount Washington

Getty Images The Mount Washington Observatory weather station always has someone inside

The coldest ever wind chill in the US has been recorded at Mount Washington, which is in the state of New Hampshire.

A team which measures temperatures at the mountain, recorded wind chill of -78 Celsius(C) and an actual temperature of -43C at the weekend.

The team says the mountain has not been that cold since 1934.

What is wind chill? Wind chill is when the hot air your body releases to keep you warm is removed by the wind, making it feel colder than it actually is.

Weather observers at the summit of Mount Washington measure the temperature every hour, every day all year round.

Over the weekend it was below -42C there for a total of 13 hours.

Winds were blowing as fast as 110mph.

Getty Images Mount Washington's summit is 1,917metres high

These extreme conditions come as large parts of North America and Canada have been hit by an Arctic cold snap, which is where it suddenly gets really cold for a short amount of time.

Nearly 100 million people will have been affected by the cold weather over the weekend.

People forecasting the weather expect it to be much milder there in the days ahead.