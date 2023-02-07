Could Manchester City be relegated if club broke Premier League rules

Getty Images

Manchester City has been accused of breaking more than 100 Premier League financial rules following a four-year investigation.

The alleged rule breaking is said to have happened between 2009 and 2018.

An independent commission will now make decisions, including punishments, that could have a big impact on the future of the Premier League champions.

Possible punishment ranges from fines to league point deductions or even relegation.

What have Man City been charged with?

In a statement the Premier League said Man City broke rules requiring them to provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

That's in reference to the club's revenue, which compares money earned from sales and sponsorship against how much it costs to run City as a football club and business.

Getty Images Manchester City were taken over by owners from Abu Dhabi in 2008

Alleged rule breaking relates to City providing full details of money paid to managers from the 2009-10 to 2012-13 seasons and player wages between 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons.

The Premier League also said the club breached rules related to rules from Uefa (which runs football in Europe), including Financial Fair Play (FFP), from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

FFP rules prevent football clubs from spending more money than they earn.

Getty Images The Premier League has charged Manchester City with breaking financial rules over a number of seasons

The Premier league has also charged City with breaking its Profit and Sustainability rules, which relates to the amount of money a club is bringing in, and the amount of money going out.

The Premier League says the club has not co-operated since the investigation started in December 2018.

Manchester City said they were "surprised" by the charges and that they have provided the Premier League with "vast amount of detailed materials".

Manchester City: A brief history

Getty Images

Last season Manchester City won the Premier League, it was the club's sixth league title and 17th trophy overall since a 2008 takeover by the wealthy Abu Dhabi United Group.

Abu Dhabi United Group ownership has not only seen City become one of the biggest clubs in European football, they've also been able to buy some of the world's best players.

Getty Images Aguero celebrates scoring to win Man City their first Premier League title in 2012

In 2018, Uefa began an investigation into City after a German newspaper called Der Spiegel published leaked documents claiming the club had exaggerated the money made from a sponsorship deal.

In 2020, Uefa ruled that City committed "serious breaches" of FFP regulations between 2012 and 2016 and banned them from European football for two years.

However the ban was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) - a final stage for arguments between athletes, sport or football clubs.

Manchester City say the claims in Der Spiegel came from "illegal hacking and out of context publication of City emails".

Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has previously said that he was promised by his employers that the club has done nothing wrong.

BBC Sport journalist, Simon Stone says the latest charges from the Premier League, now calls that into question: "We are now beginning a very long end game. City's reputation - and the reputation of those who own it - is on the line. The outcome, whenever it comes, will be fascinating."

What will happen now?

Getty Images

"On the basis it has taken the Premier League four years to get to this point, do not expect a resolution to this case any time soon," says Simon Stone.

"They [City] will be armed with the very best lawyers, looking line by line at every element of the Premier League's case.

"Should City win, legally, they will be clear.

"Should they lose, all manner of punishments can be handed down. The Premier League's scope in that sense is completely open-ended and we are in uncharted territory."

In a statement Manchester City said evidence proved the club's innocence, adding: "As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."