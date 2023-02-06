play
Watch Newsround

Quiz: Harry Kane and football's top goal scorers

Last updated at 14:34
comments
View Comments
Congratulations message for Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.Getty Images

Harry Kane has become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer.

The England captain scored his 267th goal for Spurs in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City.

Moving ahead of Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves to become the club's record goal scorer, Kane said: "When you look at the names who have been here, to overtake Jimmy Greaves - one of the greatest to play the game - I'm extremely grateful."

The forward has now also achieved 200 Premier League goals and added that he has still got "plenty of goals to come".

Where does Kane rank next to other great goal scorers in football? Try our quiz to find out and test your knowledge.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

Harry Kane

CBeebies Bedtime Stories: Harry Kane reads to children

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Rescue teams work in Diyarbakir, southeast Turkey

Rescue services helping as big quake hits Turkey and Syria

comments
7
Children's Mental Health Week

What is Children's Mental Health Week about?

comments
5
There are loads of ways to learn how to be kind and unite against bullying like, posters and workshops. One class in East London are fighting bullying using rap.

The class is taking on bullying through rap

comments
4
Newsround Home