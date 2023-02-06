Quiz: Harry Kane and football's top goal scorers

Getty Images

Harry Kane has become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer.

The England captain scored his 267th goal for Spurs in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City.

Moving ahead of Spurs legend Jimmy Greaves to become the club's record goal scorer, Kane said: "When you look at the names who have been here, to overtake Jimmy Greaves - one of the greatest to play the game - I'm extremely grateful."

The forward has now also achieved 200 Premier League goals and added that he has still got "plenty of goals to come".

