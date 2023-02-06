How do we talk about cancer?

Operation Ouch

It can be a scary word - cancer.

But Operation Ouch's Dr Chris and Dr Xand are determined to make talking about cancer a little easier for everyone, including young people.

"It can be scary of course, but it doesn't mean that there aren't loads of things to celebrate and appreciate," Dr Chris told Newsround.

In a special programme, experts explain what cancer is, how some people come to have it, how it is treated and what happens at the end of treatment.

They also show us some innovative ways science and technology are tackling the disease.

We meet children who have been affected by the illness, including Hasan who has a form of cancer called leukaemia.

He says he enjoys going to hospital for his treatment because he gets a delicious cheese sandwich afterwards, and collects another bead of hope for his collection.

One in three people will develop cancer at some stage in their lifetime and around 1,700 children are diagnosed each year in the UK.

Many more will be affected by a parent or relative living with the disease.

You can watch the full episode, Operation Ouch: Let's Talk About Cancer here.

But remember, if you feel worried or upset by anything you have seen or read here, it's always a good idea to talk to an adult about your feelings.