Dancing on Ice 2023: Who left the competition this week?

The third celebrity on Dancing on Ice has left the show.

After a combined score of 23, reality TV star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and her partner Brendyn Hatfield finished last on the scoreboard and were the third pair to exit the series after a public vote and skate-off.

Unfortunately for Ekin-Su, she had hurt a muscle hours before her performance, meaning she had to avoid one of their routine's big moves.

Speaking to hosts Phil and Holly, Ekin-Su said: "I really gave everything to it. I loved it. I fell in love with the ice," before the audience stood to applaud her.

After their skate routines the celebrities and their partners all lined up to hear the results from a public vote, to see who would have to skate again to stay in the competition.

Second bottom on the leader board was actor Patsy Palmer and partner Matt Evers with 24.5 points from the judges.

And the public vote reflected the Judges' scores as Patsy and Matt joined Ekin-Su and Brendyn in the skate-off.

Ekin-Su and her partner Brendyn were joined in the skate-off with Patsy Palmer and partner Matt Evers

Ekin-Su skated first and was emotional after the performance, unable to speak.

Patsy was also emotional after her skate-off performance, with partner Matt saying it was the best she had skated.

The decision was then up to the judges, with Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse voting to save Patsy and Matt, the final decision was confirmed as former pro skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean also voted to save Patsy and Matt.

Ekin-Su then thanked her partner Brendyn before joining him to skate on a final lap of honour.

Ekin-Su is the third celebrity to leave the competition, following actress and singer Michelle Heaton and former footballer John Fashanu.