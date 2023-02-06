Royal Family: Princess Catherine talks to children about wellbeing and mental health

PA Media

The Princess of Wales urged a group of youngsters to "keep talking about your feelings" when she marked the start of Children's Mental Health Week by joining them for a craft lesson.

Kate is the royal patron of the children's mental health charity Place2Be that founded the annual Children's Mental Health Week, which this year has the theme Let's Connect, encouraging youngsters to make meaningful connections with others to support their mental wellbeing.

Kate made paper chains with pupils from a primary school in London's East End and chatted with them about how they cope with their feelings in a video released as the awareness week began.

One boy from St John's Church of England Primary School in Bethnal Green told the future Queen "connecting releases our emotions to other people that we care about".

While a classmate said to Kate: "I take deep breaths in, then I drink a glass of water" when the princess asked how they coped with strong feelings.

At the end of the session, the princess said: "Well, thank you for having a chat with me today.

"And keep talking about your feelings and keep asking others how they're doing and helping them to talk about their feelings as well."