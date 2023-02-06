Rescue services help as huge earthquake hits Turkey and Syria

Reuters

Emergency services are helping people in southern Turkey and Syria after a powerful earthquake struck the region.

Rescuers are helping people after hundreds of buildings collapsed in both countries.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck during the night, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The quake was so strong it was felt in various Turkish cities, including the capital Ankara, as well as in neighbouring countries Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

Help is being offered from around the world, including Israel and the US, which has said it's ready to supply aid.

What's happened?

EPA

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the areas affected by the quake.

He tweeted, sending his "best wishes" to all affected citizens.

"We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage," he said.

Some experts believe this may be Turkey's largest earthquake on record.

It's thought that over two thousand people are injured and more than four hundred people have died.