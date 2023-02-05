play
Why one football team in Lincolnshire has changed the colour of their shorts

Football has gained increasing popularity among girls in the UK, with the Lionesses' incredible performance at the Euros inspiring many to take up the sport.

There's lots to think about when you're playing football - your team's strategy, how good your opponents are, whether or not it's going to rain.

But for some people, there's one more thing that can potentially cause quite a lot of anxiety - whether or not you're on your period.

One under-15 girl's football team in Lincolnshire decided to switch their shorts from red to black to try and make the players feel more comfortable on the pitch.

