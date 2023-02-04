Transfer test: P7 children in Northern Ireland receive results

Getty Images Students in Northern Ireland will be receiving their results

Thousands of children across Northern Ireland will be receiving their transfer test results today.

It's a test taken by primary seven pupils (who are aged 10-11) in some schools.

The purpose of the test is to allow around 60 post-primary schools in the country to decide which pupils to offer a place to, based on their academic performance.

Two private companies run these tests: one is from the Association for Quality Education (AQE), and around 8,400 students took theirs, and there is also the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium's (PPTC) GL Assessment, which was sat by about 7,300 pupils.

And approximately 1,000 students took both tests in November and December 2022.

puhimec/getty The test helps schools decide which students can attend

Later this year though, there's going to be a big change in how primary seven pupils are tested.

For the first time since 2008, there will 'common' test - all selective schools in the country will use it to choose who can attend.

Getty Images Common tests for selective schools were stopped in 2008, after 60 years

It will be run by an organisation called the Schools' Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG), which has been set up by the schools.

Not everyone thinks academic selection is a good idea.

Some people argue that the system is biased towards children who are better off, and stops students from different backgrounds from mixing together.