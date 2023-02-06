How one class is taking on bullying through rap

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Anti bullying: Kids learning to speak up through rap

Does your teacher 'spit bars' in your classroom?

Well, Mr Foley teaches his Year 5 students raps about how to be kind to other people and how to handle bullies.

The raps include lyrics like "talk to the team", to encourage the kids to talk to people if they're getting bullied themselves.

Archie and his classmates love rapping and think more children should do it too, so he made a Press Pack for Newsround.

Archie's teacher Mr Foley said he was inspired to start rapping about anti-bullying with his students because of his own experience growing up: "When I was at school... I used to see bullying, but I wasn't brave enough at the time to ever call it out.

"So now, as a teacher, I want to make sure students are never in that position, and that they feel confident and empowered to take that time to 'talk to the team'."

WATCH: How to recognise bullying

But what do his students think of them?

"I think the anti-bullying raps are helping children that bullying is not good for everybody," one pupil said.

Another explained that it makes people really stop and think about how they interact with each other: "I find that they really speak to people on how their behaviour is, if they're a bully... because it causes havoc and breaks friendships apart."

WATCH: How to be kind to each other

If you are worried that you or anyone that you know is being bullied, speak to an adult that you trust you about it. That might be a teacher or someone in your family.

You can find more help and advice on the Own It website.

Or you can call ChildLine for free on 0800 1111.