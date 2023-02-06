Beyoncé makes history at the Grammy Awards

Getty Images

Beyoncé has now won a record-breaking 32 Grammy Awards.

The music superstar, made history as she won best dance/electronic album for, Renaissance.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional," said said, accepting her prize.

Beyoncé won four awards at the music ceremony in America - but missed some of the early presentations after getting stuck in Los Angeles traffic!

Getty Images

But despite her record breaking success, Beyoncé missed out on one of the biggest awards of the night.

Harry Styles won album of the year award for Harry's House, which means that Beyoncé has now been nominated for the prize and then missed out four times.

Despite saying it was "so, so nice" to win, the British star played down the importance of winning awards, saying: "I don't think any of us sit in the studio, making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these."

Getty Images Adele, Beyoncé and Lizzo all won at the Grammys

Other British artists that had a good night, included Adele who won best pop vocal performance for Easy On Me and Sam Smith received best pop duo/group performance for Unholy, a duet with Kim Petras.

Just like the Oscars are the biggest awards you can win in film, the Grammy Awards are described as "music's biggest night".

The event included performances from Bad Bunny, who opened the show with a carnival-like display with giant puppets and Lizzo, who later won record of the year.

The previous record of 31 Grammy awards - held by British conductor, George Solti - has stood for more than 20 years.

