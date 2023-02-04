play
Junior Bake Off: What was your favourite bake from the series?

Last updated at 07:10
Annabel B, Thomas, Mya and Amelia were all finalists

Did you watch the epic final of Junior Bake Off last night?

Four amazing bakers made it to the end and Amelia was eventually crowned the winner.

She was so happy, she could barely speak: "I am just too speechless to talk right now I can't believe that I have got the trophy. Oh my goodness, it's just amazing, absolutely crazy!"

It's been an incredible series filled with some very impressive bakes, so we've taken a look back at some of the winning showstoppers from this series... from spooky spiders to leaping gymnasts.

amelia wins junior bake offmark bourdillon
Amelia's been crowned the Junior Bake Off champion!

Choose your favourite below or let us know in the comments if there's another you loved.

