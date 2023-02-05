Star Wars Visions: Wallace and Gromit creators Aardman making a Star Wars story

Getty, Aardman, Lucasfilm

Aardman Animations, the studio that make Wallace and Gromit, are using their modelling clay for a galaxy, far, far away.

The UK based animators are one of several studios involved in the second season of the Disney+ series, Star Wars: Visions.

The first series of Visions was inspired by Japanese culture with all seven episode featuring different styles of anime - which is the word for animation made in Japan.

This time, the second series will feature animators and styles from all over the world.

Aardman Animations is based in Bristol in the UK and is famous for a type of animation known as stop frame or stop motion - using models made from clay or plasticine.

Stop motion animation involves moving a model or object tiny amounts while it's being filmed. Stopping and starting the camera in between movements gives the impression that the model or object is moving independently on film.

Not only is the Aardman responsible for Wallace and Gromit, but it is also known for other stop motion animation such as Shaun the Sheep, the Chicken Run films and short TV episodes featuring a little orange man called Morph.

'I am your mother'

Although not much information has been revealed about Aardman's episode, the title of their Star Wars animation will be called "I am your mother" - a reference to a famous Star Wars line spoken by Darth Vader.

The second series of Visions will be released on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4th 2023.