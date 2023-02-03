The Nigerian artist turning discarded flip-flops into artwork!
Nigerian artist Eugene Komboye has come up with a way to create amazing art pieces while helping the environment. He takes old flip-flop sandals and turns them into colourful portraits.
Eugene's environmentally focused artwork started out as an assignment he took on in college back in 2017.
SEUN SANNI/Reuters
Flip-flops are a popular choice of footwear for many Nigerians, but the shoes have also led to lots of plastic waste in the country. Eugene sources most of the sandals he uses for his art from dump sites, landfills and river banks. He then disinfects and washes them back at his studio so they’re ready to be used.
SEUN SANNI/Reuters
The artist then cuts the shoes up and sticks them on a board to create his art.
SEUN SANNI/Reuters
Some customers come to his studio with photographs which he uses to create personalised portraits.
SEUN SANNI/Reuters
How amazing is this colourful art piece!
SEUN SANNI/Reuters
What began as a college project is now Eugene's full time job and he even trains aspiring artists who want to follow in his footsteps.