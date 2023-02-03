play
'Talking to someone you trust is the way to go'

Children's mental health charity Place2Be has told Newsround that 78% of young people they have supported over the last year have been feeling anxious in social situations.

In total more than six thousand children aged 4-18 were assessed and included as part of the findings.

From that number a further 65% were described as having difficulties making and keeping friends.

Nina spoke with Emily who has been getting help with dealing with feelings of anxiety.

