'Talking to someone you trust is the way to go'
Children's mental health charity Place2Be has told Newsround that 78% of young people they have supported over the last year have been feeling anxious in social situations.
In total more than six thousand children aged 4-18 were assessed and included as part of the findings.
From that number a further 65% were described as having difficulties making and keeping friends.
Nina spoke with Emily who has been getting help with dealing with feelings of anxiety.