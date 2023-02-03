play
How a swan ended up in a police car in Plymouth

Last updated at 13:47
Swan in the back of a police carDevon & Cornwall Police
The swan was picked up by police after it had "possibly been hit by a vehicle"

It's not every day that a swan gets a ride in the back of a police car but that's exactly what happened in Devon this week.

This swan hitched a ride to the vets after police were called about it possibly being hit by a vehicle.

Police went to Mutley Plain in Plymouth on Wednesday evening after reports that a man had moved the bird from the harbour.

People had wrapped the bird in a blanket before the police arrived.

Officers took the swan for a check-up and said it was "not your usual prisoner".

Once he was looked over by the vets he was taken to a special centre that looks after injured birds.

They said despite an injured wing he was doing well and it's hoped he will get back to his harbour home soon.

So that's a flappy ending for this lucky ducky!

