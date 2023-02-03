How one six-year-old ran up a $1,000 takeaway bill!

Getty Images

Have you ever been so hungry that you've wished you could order every item on a menu?

Well, one six-year-old who was after some grub decided a single dish just wasn't enough!

Mason, who lives in Michigan in the US, was given his dad's phone to play on one night while his father was watching a TV show.

However, it wasn't just games that were on Mason's mind that evening. He was feeling quite peckish, and decided it was time for a delicious snack - or several.

He used his dad's phone to place a large number of orders on a food delivery app called Grubhub, purchasing all kinds of dishes including pizzas, shrimp, sandwiches, rice and, according to the youngster, more than 12 portions of chilli cheese fries!

However, Mason's hunt for some tasty food came at quite the cost, and he managed to rack up an eyewatering bill of nearly $1,000 (£817).

"I looked out the window and he popped up and said, 'Who's here? Who's here?'" Mason's dad said happened when the food deliveries began to arrive.

"And cars are coming in the driveway while cars are leaving the driveway."

When Mason's dad looked at his phone, he saw a message from his bank asking him to confirm if an order for $439 (£358) worth of pizza was from him.

Not only did Mason make the mega food purchase, but he also gave a 25% tip for every single order.

Mason's parents decided to use the experience to teach their son about the value of money by taking away his savings, although his dad has said they'll give the money back to him at some point.

They hope their food-filled affair will encourage other parents to keep an eye on what their children get up to on adults' phones.

So what about all the food that was delivered to their house? It's safe to say Mason and his family will be tucking into takeaways for a while, with the family storing lots of the food in their fridges and freezers.

It's clear Mason is a fan of lots of different types of food, but what's your favourite? Have your say in our vote below!

