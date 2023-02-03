play
Last updated at 17:35
image

Peacocks: Birds being removed from Californian city

Giant, colourful birds are causing a nuisance in one city in the US, and now the people are fighting back. Find out what's going on between peacocks and people in Pasadena...
Hundreds of peacocks are being removed from Pasadena, which is a city in California in the US, after some of the residents complained about them.
Lady takes pictures of a peacockGetty Images
Although some of the people living there were happy to have some feathered friends around, others complained about finding their poo, the noises they make early in the morning and the damage they are causing to property.
Group of peafowl walking along the streetGetty Images
Experts think that the amount of the birds in the city increased during the pandemic because there was less traffic on the streets, making it a safer home for peacocks.
Postman walks along path near peacockGetty Images
A peacock is actually the name for the male bird, whilst females are called peahens, and babies are called peachicks! Collectively they're known as peafowl, but often they are just called peacocks. A total of 102 were counted in the California city in September.
Peacock with his tail feathers spreadGetty Images
People in charge of the area agreed to remove the birds and find them a new home in open spaces and farms nearby.
Man looks at peacock on his porchGetty Images
People are being asked to volunteer to help catch the birds before they are moved to their new homes.
Peacock on roofGetty Images

