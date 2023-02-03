Scientists create tiny flying robot powered by wind and light

Jianfeng Yang/Tampere University. The tiny robot weights just over one milligram!

Over the past few years, scientists have created some amazing tiny robots that can walk, jump and even swim.

However, no one has been able to make them fly - until now!

Experts in Finland have produced what they believe to be the first soft-bodied robot that flies with the power of light and wind.

Weighing in at just 1.2 milligrams, it's hoped the lightweight robot could be used in food production to help with pollination and increase biodiversity.

What can the fairy robot do?

Richard Sowersby The robot is inspired by dandelions!

Scientists at Tampere University in Finland were inspired by dandelion seeds when they created the robot.

The lightweight structure, can easily float in the air directed by the wind.

Not only that, it's also been designed specifically so that it can travel long distances.

As well as flying by wind, the robot is also controlled by light.

It has small super-thin bristles attached to two wings which gently move when activated with light.

Jianfeng Yang/Tampere University The robot flies with the power of light and wind

Dr Hao Zeng, who helped develop the robot, said: "The fairy can be powered and controlled by a light source, such as a laser beam or LED."

This means that light can be used to change the shape of the tiny structure.

The team also explained that a light beam can also be used to control the take off and landing actions of the robot.

Scientists hope that in the future their new invention could be used in agriculture, with the robot acting like a pollinator, such as a bee.

Dr Zeng added that it could have a "huge impact" globally since the loss of pollinators due to global warming has become a threat to the biodiversity of some plant species.