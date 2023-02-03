Vikings brought horses and dogs with them to Britain, say archaeologists

Julian Richards, University of York The bones were found in Heath Wood in Derbyshire

When the Vikings came to Britain on their famous ships, they would have brought chests of provisions and food... but now archaeologists have found evidence that they also brought over their pets as well.

Scientists have studied bones found at a Viking burial mound and found evidence of horses, dogs and possibly pigs that originally came from Scandinavia.

The analysis of remains found in Derbyshire has challenged the idea that Viking invaders stole the animals from villages here.

The scientists also think that because horses and dogs were found in the same grave as humans, this means that some of the animals may have been more pets than farm animals.

Archaeologists found the bones in the UK's only-known Viking cemetery in Heath Wood, Derbyshire.

Julian Richards, University of York Cremated animal and human bone from the Heath Wood Viking cemetery

Researchers studied the bones to find evidence of where in the world they originally came from.

They were able to match elements in the bones with Baltic Shield rock which is the area where the Vikings came from.

Scientists say this is the first evidence that animals travelled with the Vikings on their long boats.

It would have been a long journey, it's thought the trip would have taken between three and six days if the weather conditions were good.

Researchers had believed Viking boats were too small to carry animals as well as people and it was thought the Vikings raided villages and stole animals.

Getty Images A Viking long ship

The new research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, is the first time information has been discovered that seems to show Vikings brought animals with them.

The bones that were studied are believed to have been connected to the Viking Great Army, a force of Scandinavian warriors that invaded Britain in AD 865.

Scientists hope the findings will help show how important animals were to the Vikings and give them more information on the Viking Great Army.