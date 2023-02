A British Army officer is home after breaking world records during her trek to Antarctica.

Preet Chandi, known as Polar Preet, has not only beaten the world record for the longest solo and unsupported polar expedition by a woman, but also the overall record.

Preet, who's from Derby, first made history trekking to the South Pole in 2021.

She said of her latest challenge: "It was the toughest thing I've ever done."