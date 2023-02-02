King Charles III will not appear on new Australia $5 note

Getty Images

King Charles III will not feature on Australia's new five dollar note.

The country's central bank says the new design will pay tribute to "the culture and history of the First Australians" instead.

A portrait of the King's mother Queen Elizabeth II appears on the current design of the money.

Australia is part of a group of countries known as the commonwealth and is one of 15 nations that has the British monarch as head of state, it means King Charles III is also the king of Australia.

Australia's current $5 note contains an image of Queen Elizabeth II

The British monarch's portrait has always appeared on at least one design in every series of Australian banknotes.

But Australia's future, it's role within the commonwealth and the country's historic links to Britain and the royal family are often debated.

And, in September when the King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II died, Australia said the image of the King would not automatically replace the Queen on its five dollar notes.

The country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says: "The new banknote will take a number of years to be designed and printed. In the meantime, the current $5 banknote will continue to be issued. It will be able to be used even after the new banknote is issued."

It added that it will "consult with First Australians" when it comes to choosing the design.

Much of Australia's money already features Indigenous Australians and artworks.

Australia was colonised by Britain in the 18th and 19th centuries and was once part of the British Empire.

The British settlement in Australia led to a decline in population of indigenous people know as Aborigines.

Aborigines have lived in the country for more than 50,000 years, but were forced to move from their traditional lands and many died due to the introduction of unfamiliar diseases brought to Australia by European settlers.

In 2021, Australia officially changed its national anthem to reflect the history of indigenous people and removed reference to the country being "young and free".