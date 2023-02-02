Renaissance World Tour 2023: Beyoncé has announced her upcoming world tour

Getty Images Beyoncé's Renaissance tour will be her first solo gig since 2016

There's some very exciting news for Beyoncé fans worldwide - the megastar has announced she'll be going on tour this year!

The news, which the singer announced on social media, comes months after the release of the her seventh studio album Renaissance last summer.

It'll be Beyoncé's first solo tour since 2016 and fans will be able to see the pop star perform her newest music live on stage.

The singer recently returned to the stage for the first time in more than four years to mark the opening of the luxury Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai.

Getty Images Beyoncé recently headlined a private concert in Dubai

The singer will be touring in both Europe and North America later on in the year, with a total of 43 concerts currently set for May and June in Europe and July to September in the United States and Canada.

Several European dates have been announced so far, with the tour kicking off in Sweden on 10 May. UK concerts will be held later on in the month in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London.

Pre-sale tickets for the star's UK shows will go on sale on Thursday, before general tickets go on sale on Tuesday.

Renaissance world tour UK dates: Wednesday 17 May - Cardiff, Principality Stadium Saturday 20 May - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Tuesday 23 May - Sunderland, Stadium of Light Monday 29 May - London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium Tuesday 30 May - London, Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium

Getty Images The singer will be going on a solo world tour for the first time in six years

News of Beyoncé's upcoming world tour comes just a few days before this year's Grammy Awards where she is the most-nominated artist with a staggering nine nods under her belt.

The singer, who currently has an impressive 28 of the prestigious gongs, has had more Grammy wins than any other female artist in history.

British artist Adele could also win big at this year's Grammys, with seven nominations, along with Harry Styles who has six nods.

Beyoncé is also up for two Brit Awards this year, including Best International Artist and International Song of the Year.

