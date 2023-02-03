Puss in Boots - The Last Wish: Boy designs film's BBFC poster

Imagine drawing a picture for your homework and it being displayed on a huge cinema screen in front of a big film.
Well, that's exactly what's happening for nine-year-old Toby from North Somerset.
If you go to watch the new Puss in Boots movie - you'll see his art up there, in pride of place.
Toby said taking part in the competition "was the most fun homework ever".
Usually at the start of a film a black board appears showing what the film's rating is - as decided by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).
They decide what age of viewer a film is most suitable.
For this movie, the BBFC wanted to try something special - and that was good news for Toby.
They wanted to make their rating board look much cooler so they asked kids to design some Puss in Boots art to feature.
Toby's art was picked as the winner after hundreds of drawings were sent in from all around the country - including lots from his school!
His prize is having his picture shown on the big screen every time Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is on at the cinema and he also gets to see the film before anyone else at a special screening in London.
"I can't wait to see my picture up on the big screen in a cinema," said Toby. "I'm going to take lots of friends to see the film at half term so they can see my drawing."
Antonio Banderas - who does the voice of Puss in the film - said Toby's design was "purrrfect". The BBFC congratulated Toby on his "wonderful design" saying they want all young people to be inspired by films to make art.
Your Comments
Join the conversation