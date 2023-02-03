Puss in Boots - The Last Wish: Boy designs film's BBFC poster

KRYSTIAN DATA Toby's own picture is on the big screen before every showing of Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Imagine drawing a picture for your homework and it being displayed on a huge cinema screen in front of a big film.

Well, that's exactly what's happening for nine-year-old Toby from North Somerset.

If you go to watch the new Puss in Boots movie - you'll see his art up there, in pride of place.

Toby said taking part in the competition "was the most fun homework ever".

BBFC Toby's drawing is part of the card which show's the film's PG Rating.

Usually at the start of a film a black board appears showing what the film's rating is - as decided by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

They decide what age of viewer a film is most suitable.

For this movie, the BBFC wanted to try something special - and that was good news for Toby.

They wanted to make their rating board look much cooler so they asked kids to design some Puss in Boots art to feature.

Toby's art was picked as the winner after hundreds of drawings were sent in from all around the country - including lots from his school!

What are the BBFC ratings? U - suitable for all

PG - parental guidance needed

12A - suitable for children 12 and over by themselves, or for a younger child with an adult

12 - suitable for children aged 12 and over

15 - suitable only for 15 years and over

18 - only suitable for adults

BBFC Lots of other children entered the competition - can you see yours?

His prize is having his picture shown on the big screen every time Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is on at the cinema and he also gets to see the film before anyone else at a special screening in London.

"I can't wait to see my picture up on the big screen in a cinema," said Toby. "I'm going to take lots of friends to see the film at half term so they can see my drawing."

Antonio Banderas - who does the voice of Puss in the film - said Toby's design was "purrrfect". The BBFC congratulated Toby on his "wonderful design" saying they want all young people to be inspired by films to make art.