What is bubble tea and why is it so popular?

Have you heard of bubble tea? Also known as a boba or pearl milk tea, the sweet beverage has risen in popularity, gaining fans from over the world and there's even been a recent Google doodle dedicated to it!

The Taiwanese drink certainly isn't new, but it's now adored by many thanks to social media, with content on platforms like TikTok and YouTube showcasing many different versions.

So what exactly is bubble tea and why has it become a go to treat for so many? Read on to find out more.

Where did bubble tea come from?

Bubble tea originated from East Asia and is said to have first been created back in the 1980s.

Exactly who came up with the idea for the drink remains a bit of a mystery, with a number of different theories tracing the beverage back to various creators.

Some say bubble tea is the brainchild of Liu Han-chieh who began serving the cold beverage at his teahouse, while another claim is that Tu Tsung-ho was the creator of the refreshing drink.

Although the true inventor is still debated, what we do know is that bubble tea was invented in Taiwan.

What exactly is bubble tea?

Bubble tea is a cold drink typically made with black tea, milk, some type of sweetener like sugar, ice and the famous "bubbles", which are tapioca pearls.

These pearls, which are also known as boba, are small, chewy and made from a starchy substance called tapioca which comes from the cassava plant.

Tapioca pearls are made by combining tapioca starch or flour, water and brown sugar.

Fun bubble tea fact! The largest cup of bubble tea ever made was a whopping 680 litres! A Japanese Youtuber called Mihara Keigo achieved the impressive feat in November 2018. The giant cup used was 88.4cm wide and 125.5cm high and the drink contained 170 litres of tapioca pearls!

Since it first came onto the scene around 40 years ago, lots of different types of bubble tea have been created.

The drink can now contain things like fruit juices, flavoured syrups, powders, jellies and even popping bubbles!

Why is bubble tea so popular?

Although it's been around for a while, bubble tea has gained a large following over the last few years and it seems the public can't get enough of it.

In fact, the market for the drink was valued at a massive $2.17 billion (£1.76 billion) in 2021 according to the platform Fortune Business Insights, and it's predicted to keep growing.

So why exactly is there such a big hype around the drink? It's difficult to say for sure, but the huge range of options available, the taste and colourful look of the beverage and the ability for people to customise their drink are all factors that are likely to play a part.

