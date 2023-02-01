Rhino poaching in Namibia reaches record levels

More endangered rhinos were poached last year in Namibia, in southwest Africa, than ever before.
Officials there say 87 rhinos were killed in 2022 - almost twice as many as the previous year.
Amongst the number were 61 black rhinos - which are listed as critically endangered.
Most of the rhinos were poached in Estosha, Namibia's biggest national park.
A spokesperson for the group responsible for the environment in Namibia, Romeyo Muyunda, says 46 of the poached rhinos were found in the national park.
He said: "We note with serious concern that our flagship park, Etosha National Park, is a poaching hotspot."
Poachers hunt animals like rhinos to sell their horns - as there is great demand for the horn in countries like China and Vietnam.
In China powdered rhino horn has been used in traditional medicine for generations, despite scientists saying there is no proof these medicines work.
In Vietnam some people buy rhino horn and display them to show their wealth - as a status symbol.
Rhino horn is also used to make jewellery.
Despite efforts to protect rhinos their number in Africa has dropped significantly in recent decades.
In South Africa and Botswana wildlife teams have started to saw off rhino horns to protect them from becoming targets for poachers.
Conservationists work to protect the rhinos that remain in the wild - by educating people about the threats they face and why its so important they must be saved.
