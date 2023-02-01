Transfer deadline day: What happened?

Getty Images Enzo Fernandez and Alessia Russo were in high demand this transfer window

It was a huge transfer deadline day this winter - records were broken, rejections were made, and millions of pounds were spent!

Highlights include the £107 million transfer for Enzo Fernandez, huge bids for Alessia Russo, and a hard rejection for Everton.

This year smashed records for the most amount of money spent by a British club on a single player, and the most expensive transfer window of all time.

There were countless deals and rejections, so we've put together five essential things to know from transfer deadline day.

What is transfer deadline day?

Michael Regan The records have been broken, the deals have been made... but why does it all happen in a window?

Twice a year, clubs get a window of time to buy players to join their teams.

You can bid for someone to permanently join your team, or pay a loan fee to take a player for a short amount of time.

This was the winter transfer window - and lasted between January 1-31.

However, a lot of the excitement happens at the end, as clubs rush to put their bids in for the best players.

Teams do not have to accept offers. This could be if they think a player is worth more money than is being offered, or if they just want to keep hold of a player for the next season.

Here are five key things you need to know from deadline day...

1. Record spending

Matt McNulty - Manchester City Jack Grealish's record as the most expensive player signed in Britain has just been broken

Before the deadline had even finished, it was announced that the record for spending on player transfers had been broken.

By the end of the window - if all the non-rejected bids go ahead - the total had reached £815 million. This is over 80% more than the last time the record was set in 2018, with £105 million.

Total spend wasn't the only record smashed, this year the bid for Enzo Fernandez was the most money ever spent on a player by a British club!

Chelsea spent £107 million on the Benfica player - breaking the previous record of Manchester City spending £100 million on Jack Grealish.

2. The Women's Super League (WSL)

Naomi Baker - The FA Chelsea were champions again last year... but will new transfers shake up the Women's Super League?

This was a huge transfer window for the WSL, with the highest amount of club spending ever and the introduction of loan fees.

England striker Alessia Russo was top news after Arsenal made two record-breaking bids to Manchester United for her scoring skills.

Despite a bid of just under £500,000, Manchester United insisted Russo would not be sold at any price - she was staying with the Red Devils!

The introduction of loan fees showed how much more money is being invested in the Women's Super League, as teams now can demand a fee from whichever team wants to loan one of their players.

Manchester United midfielder Jade Moore was loaned to Reading, with a fee paid.

Manchester United and Everton are all reported to have been asking for loan fees.

It's been a massive year for the Women's Super League, with more records expected to be broken in the summer!

And don't forget, the Women's World Cup is just around the corner...

3. Enzo Fernandez

FRANCK FIFE Fernandez was voted best young player at the Qatar World Cup

This player was worth so much in this transfer window, he gets a whole point to himself!

Benfica agreed to Chelsea's £107 million offer for the Argentina midfielder late last night. This is the most money ever spent on a football player by a British club.

Although Benfica have announced Fernandez is leaving, Chelsea have not yet confirmed the deal publicly - but they have teased fans with an Argentinean flag in their social media.

Fernandez was a key part of Argentina's winning World Cup team, and was named young player of the tournament.

This deal will take Chelsea's total spend up to £300 million in January alone - which makes up around 37% of entire spending during the transfer window!

4. Jorginho to Arsenal

Clive Mason Arsenal fans could have lots to celebrate this year

Arsenal have made four big signings this season - but fans are wondering if they have done enough to win the league.

They had their two top bids rejected - for Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo. However, they did manage to bag Jorginho, Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal are currently five points ahead at the top of the Premier League - will the addition of these players be enough to keep Arsenal in the top spot until the end?

5. Tough transfer window for Everton

Tony McArdle - Everton FC It's not been an easy start for manager Sean Dyche!

This transfer window Everton were the only team in the Premier League to not make any successful signings.

Sean Dyche has just been appointed as the team's new manager - leaving only a small amount of time to get any deals done.

A bid for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher was made, but it was rejected.

The team have also just lost young star Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United - and the lack of new players has meant that money has not been used for more players yet.

With the team facing relegation this season, will the lack of signings be a costly mistake?

What do you think of your team's transfer window? What are your hopes for the rest of the Premier League season? Let us know in the comments!