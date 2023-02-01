Red Nose Day 2023: New red nose by iPhone designer

Jake Turney/Comic Relief Sindhu Vee - who plays Mrs Phelps in Matilda the Musical - is one of the celebs supporting this year's Red Nose Day

Comic Relief's famous red nose has had a massive makeover for Red Nose Day 2023!

It's being dubbed the most dramatic makeover since the red nose made its debut in 1988.

Sindhu Vee said: "When I saw the new Red Nose for this year, I was very impressed. It's very delicate and very beautifully made - and I mean, who doesn't like a Red Nose?!"

It's made from 95% plant-based materials, has a cool folding paper design and was created by Sir Jony Ive, the man who designed some of Apple's biggest products.

What is Red Nose Day?

Jake Turney/Comic Relief Children's author and Radio 1 DJ, Greg James, said: "Red Nose Day is a great reminder to look outward and help somebody else"

Red Nose Day is a charity event by Comic Relief.

People take part in all sorts of events and fun challenges to raise money for children facing poverty in the UK and around the world.

This year is a particularly difficulty year for a lot of families due to the cost of living crisis.

When is Red Nose Day? Red Nose Day returns on Friday 17 March.

Which celebrities are taking part in Red Nose Day 2023?

Comic Relief Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, AJ Odudu, is one of the hosts of this year's Red Nose Day

A whole host of famous faces have already been trying on their red noses for size including children's author and DJ Greg James and actress Sindhu Vee!

Greg James said: "I don't know if you've noticed but the world has been quite sad, particularly over the last three to four years.

"So, Red Nose Day is a great reminder to look outward and help somebody else."

Former Strictly contestant AJ Odudu will be hosting the Red Nose Day night on TV alongside David Tennant, Joel Dommett, Zoe Ball and Paddy McGuiness.

There are more announcements yet to come about the night with a few surprises in store too!