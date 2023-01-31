Eurovision 2023: Liverpool's slogan and logo revealed

Eurovision Check out this year's logo!

The new slogan and logo for 2023's Eurovision song contest in Liverpool have been revealed.

The theme is going to be "United by Music" - reflecting Europe coming together for the tournament.

There's also a brand new logo, showing multi-coloured hearts in a line.

It features a lot of yellow and blue - the colours of the Ukraine flag - to represent 2022's winners.

"United by Music"

James_Stack The new Eurovision banner is on display in Liverpool

This is the slogan for Eurovision 2023.

The BBC - who will be broadcasting the competition from Liverpool this year - says it reflects the "origins of the contest". This means it is looking back at where Eurovision started, and why.

Did you know? The Eurovision Song Contest started after the second World War, when the European Broadcast Union was set up. After years of war, people wanted to create broadcasts that went across borders in Europe, and unite countries through music and television.

There's also a brand new logo - covered in multicoloured hearts and with a bright yellow background.

It takes bright colours from both the British and Ukraine flags, combining them into a beating heart.

The font used is called Penny Lane, which refers to Liverpool's musical history.

One of the biggest bands in music history - The Beatles - are from Liverpool, and wrote a very famous song called Penny Lane!

Michael Ochs Archives

What do we know so far about Eurovision 2023?

The tournament is going to be held in Liverpool, in England, starting with the semi-finals on May 9th.

It was meant to be held in Ukraine after they won in 2022, but due to the war in the country it was decided it was not safe enough.

Ukraine won with their folk-rap song Stefania by Kalush Orchestra, and the United Kingdom came second, with Sam Ryder's Spaceman.

Reuters

This year there's a big change to the competition - it's being based completely on viewer votes rather than a professional jury for the semi-finals.

The juries - which are made up of professional songwriters and music producers - will return to have 50% of the vote in the finals as usual.

Also shaking things up this year is the fact that non-participating countries will be allowed to vote.

Martin Österdahl, one of the organisers, says it this represents the "global impact" of Eurovision.

Ant Clausen Liverpool's arena and exhibition centre, along the River Mersey, will be the location for this year's tournament

What is the Eurovision allocation draw?

The allocation draw explains who is going to perform at which Eurovision semi-final.

Tonight there is a special handover ceremony, which will include the draw.

The announcements will involve children from the local community in Liverpool, including Ukrainian children who have moved to the country after fleeing theirs due to the war.

The handover part of the ceremony is a special tradition where the previous location hands over the 'keys to the competition' to the next city.

Last year it was held in Turin, in Italy, so the mayor of Turin will hand the keys to the mayor of Liverpool.