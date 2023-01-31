Lionel Messi: Phone blew up with DMs after World Cup final

Getty Images

Lionel Messi has revealed that he could not access his social media accounts after the World Cup final because of how many people were messaging him to congratulate him.

Argentina beat France on penalties in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final in December.

Messi was the Argentina captain for the game - and scored two goals during the epic match - which many people have said was the best World Cup final ever.

Messi said the celebrations that came after led to his phone blowing up with messages and likes!

Messi's social media blow-up

Lionel Hahn This photo of Messi raising the World Cup in Qatar - posted from his account - became the most-liked Instagram picture

Before explaining how Messi was overwhelmed with Instagram messages, we have to go back to that world cup final...

Six goals were scored - three each for France and Argentina - leading to a nerve-wracking penalty shoot-out.

Argentina managed to get four points in the penalties, compared to France's two, and it was a victory for Messi's team.

Messi's Instagram account - which currently has 426 million followers - was soon filled with messages of support and celebration.

Over seventy-five million likes

Reuters Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for best player of the whole tournament

That's what Messi received on his Instagram picture of him raising the World Cup trophy in Qatar.

It broke the record for the most liked photo ever!

He was then inundated with social media messages. Messi says he received so many on Instagram that some were deleted before he could even read them.

Who is the most popular footballer in the world?

BSR Agency

If we're basing this on how many Instagram followers the players have - then Cristiano Ronaldo still comes out on top.

Despite Messi having the most liked picture - Ronaldo has 542 million followers compared to Messi's 426 million.

Just behind Messi is Neymar, with 203 million, followed by Kylian Mbappé with 96.6 million.

Who do you think is the best footballer in the world?