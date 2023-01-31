Biodiversity: New plans to protect and restore England's wildlife

Getty Images

A new plan has been announced to protect and restore England's wildlife over the next five years.

In 2018, the government promised to leave the environment in a better state for future generations - that's you!

Key animals and plants have been in decline since the 1970s and environmental experts say we need to be doing more to prevent it from happening.

Let's take a look at the plans and how they're expected to help .

The plans set out how the government will try to clean up the air and water, boost nature and reduce waste over the next five years in England.

The latest figures show key animals and plants declined by 82% between 1970 and 2018.

The government hope that under the plans, everyone will live within 15 minutes' walk of a green space or water, there'll be more habitat for wildlife and rarer animals like hedgehogs and red squirrels will be protected.

What do the plans include? Creating and restoring at least 2,000 square miles of new wildlife habitats

Ensuring everyone in England lives within a 15-minute walk of woodlands, wetlands, parks and rivers

Restoring 400 miles of England's rivers

New targets for 2028 for reducing plastic, glass, metal, paper and food waste

A promise to put environmental protection at the heart of all new government policy.

New targets for reversing the decline of rarer wildlife like hedgehogs, red squirrels and water voles by 2030

Environment Secretary, Therese Coffey, said: "Nature is vital for our survival, crucial to our food security, clean air, and clean water as well as health and wellbeing benefits."

Environmental charities say they are hoping the plans will result in important changes to how we protect the world around us.

Chief executive of the Wildlife Trust, Craig Bennett, said the plans must ensure "the whole of government is acting to halt the chronic loss of nature and tackle this existential threat to our prosperity, our ability to produce food, and to have enough clean water".