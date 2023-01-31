play
Newsround speaks to Florence Pugh

If you're a fan of the Shrek or Puss in Boots series then you'll be excited to know there a new film coming out very soon.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish follows our adventurous feline as he goes on a quest to find a magical star that can grant him a special wish.

But he's not the only one looking for the star - Goldilocks and her gang are also on the look out for it, and clash with Puss and his band of outlaws.

We put your questions about the new film to actress Florence Pugh who play Goldilocks.

