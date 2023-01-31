Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - star Florence Pugh explains everything you need to know

Dreamworks

Do you recognise this colourful feline character? You might have first come across him in the Shrek movies or even one of the previous in the Puss in Boots series.

Now he's back with a brand new film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, a sequel to the previous films in 2011 and 2012.

Newsround got the chance to meet actress Florence Pugh, who voices the character of Goldilocks in the new release.

We asked her some of your questions - watch the video to find out what she had to say and read on for everything you need to know. .

Puss in Boots: Newsround speaks to Florence Pugh

What is the story of Puss in Boots?

In the film we see Puss in Boots having used up eight of his nine lives. As he only has one life left, doctors advise him to retire from adventuring but Puss isn't so keen on this idea!

Instead he sets out on a journey to find the mystical Wishing Star that he'd heard can grant someone a single wish.

Desperate to continue his adventures Puss hopes the star will allow him to get all his lives back.

He teams up again with Kitty Softpaws and a new dog friend called Perrito for the epic quest.

But he's not the only one searching for the star! Goldilocks, the leader of the Three Bears Crime Family is also on it's trail.

And Puss also needs to keep an eye out for a mysterious hooded wolf who's after him.

Who are the voices in the new Puss in Boots movie?

Voices you'll be familiar with from the previous films are Antonio Banderas as Puss himself, and Salma Hayek Pinault as Kitty Softpaws.

In this film there is also new characters voiced by Harvey Guillén who plays Perrito, Florence Pugh as Goldilocks, Olivia Colman as Mama Bear, Ray Winstone as Papa Bear and Samson Kayo as Baby Bear.

John Mulaney plays "Big" Jack Horner, Wagner Moura voices Wolf, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph gives the voice of Mama Luna, an elderly cat lady who initially takes Puss in.

When is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish coming to UK cinemas?

The film is due to be released in the UK on 3 February 2023. In other countries it was released towards the end of last year.

In other countries the film has been very successful, becoming the second highest-grossing animated film of 2022.

Many reviewers have said it's better than previous Puss in Boots films and this is also reflected in award nominations including one for Best Animated Feature Film at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes.