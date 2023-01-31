play
Teacher strike: What are you doing on Wednesday?

Thousands of teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday.

The National Education Union (NEU), which is the biggest education union in the UK, says around 23,000 schools could be affected.

So, we want to hear what impact the school strikes are having on YOU.

Will you be going to school or not? Maybe you'll be doing online learning instead?

Perhaps your class is going ahead but your brother or sister is staying at home? Or will you be having a break from school work and spending time with family or meeting friends?

Whatever your plans are, tell us by posting in the comments below.

  • I’m going to school but some other years aren’t.

  • Nothing is happening for me! I am still going to school luckily. I don't really blame teachers for going on strike due to their lack of pay!

  • I am going to school because I had my strike last week.

  • I am going to school but my siblings don’t have to!!!

  • I'm staying home cuz my school going on strike

  • I'm not going to school but my sister is!!!

  • So first thing I will eat breakfast and then do Online school, and then watch some films by myself and read a book, eat some chocolate cake, then read some books, write in my diary and look at the window, hear some birds chirping, talk with my plushies, have a party, listen to songs, talk to my plushies and go to bed!

  • I will probably be going to My grandads and doing some fun activities

  • I am going to my grandparents because my mum is at work and my teacher is on strike

  • My school is staying home but work is set by teachers not on strike.

  • My school isn’t on strike tomorrow

  • Online school, but I only have to watch an assembly and do some PHSE work! 💕

    [Edited By Moderator]

    • GoldenCrystal_Magic replied:
      I love PSHE because my teacher is the boss of it in my school and she made a set of rules for us to follow in PSHE

  • im going in as i am year 7 but year 8 and 9 are off school

    • GoldenCrystal_Magic replied:
      All the female teachers in my school are on strike tomorrow!

  • online school...but im going out w/ my friends

    • GoldenCrystal_Magic replied:
      Yay

  • My school isn’t on strike tomorrow but hopefully! We don’t go one strike

  • I am not going to school tomorrow because my school is going on strike. I am happy that I don't need to go to school because it means that the teachers at my school are going to get the money they deserve. But I still need to do work!

    • GoldenCrystal_Magic replied:
      By the way, my class was named about flamingos

  • I’m off school tomorrow but my teacher won’t tell me if she’s going on strike

  • i have to go

  • I'm working from home as the school have sent us out work to do. Some of our teachers are striking but not all of them are.

  • I'm doing online school

