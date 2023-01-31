Teacher strike: What are you doing on Wednesday?

Getty Images

Thousands of teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday.

The National Education Union (NEU), which is the biggest education union in the UK, says around 23,000 schools could be affected.

So, we want to hear what impact the school strikes are having on YOU.

Will you be going to school or not? Maybe you'll be doing online learning instead?

Perhaps your class is going ahead but your brother or sister is staying at home? Or will you be having a break from school work and spending time with family or meeting friends?

Whatever your plans are, tell us by posting in the comments below.