play
Watch Newsround

Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023: Who is on the line-up?

Last updated at 14:19
comments
View Comments
From left to right, anne-marie, lewis capaldi, niall horanGetty Images
Here are the first of your Radio 1 Big Weekend acts!

Some of the first names for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023 have been announced!

Big Weekend is a huge festival organised by BBC Radio 1, and held in a different location each year.

This year it's going to be in Dundee - where it was meant to be in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But who is going to be playing this year? Keep reading to find out!

Anne-Marie
Anne Marie with a microphoneDave J Hogan
Anne-Marie will be heading up Dundee for the huge festival

One of the first of six names to be announced is pop musician Anne-Marie!

She has had several chart hits, including Rockabye and 2002 - with 2002 having over 1,000,000,000 streams on Spotify.

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi, holding microphone and a guitarGus Stewart
Lewis Capaldi is currently touring in the UK

Next up it's Lewis Capaldi! You might know him for his ballads.

In 2020 Lewis Capaldi's single Someone You Loved was announced as the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British artist.

He's got lots of awards as well - including The Brit's 2020 Song of the Year and Best New Artist in the same year.

Which musician would you LOVE to see live? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page!

Niall Horan
Niall Horan, playing guitarDave Kotinsky
The Irish singer-songwriter will be taking his guitar up to Dundee for the summer

Niall Horan rose to fame in 2010 as a part of One Direction.

They soon became one of the most successful bands in the world!

He's now got a solo career, much like his former band-mate Harry Styles, and will be playing songs from his new album.

Arlo Parks
Arlo Parks on stageDavid Wolff - Patrick
Arlo Parks will be bringing her chill tunes to Big Weekend!

Arlo Parks is currently preparing to release her new album - and it's coming out in May, the same month as Big Weekend!

She rose to fame in 2021 when her album Collapsed in Sunbeams won the Mercury Prize - a huge award for musicians.

Did you know she once read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, live from Glastonbury?

Who else is going to play?

Also on the line-up is pop-singer RAYE and The 1975 - the band that recently brought out Taylor Swift at one of their shows.

More names are going to be announced beforehand, so there's plenty to be excited about even if your favourite artists aren't on the list yet.

The festival is being held from the 26th to the 28th May, 2023, with three big days of music!

Radio 1 big weekend - stage with big crowdsMike Lewis Photography

More like this

Djokovic

Australian Open 2023: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in final

masked singer costumes 2023

Masked Singer UK 2023: Who do you think is behind the mask?

A picture of super mario and the happy logo
play
1:10

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Orlaith

Puzzle cube fans go head-to-head in Glasgow

comments
19
A crater resembling the face of a bear with a space background.

The 'bear's face' found in space

comments
8
girl having fun on walk

What nature activity makes you happiest?

comments
49
Newsround Home