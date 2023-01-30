Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023: Who is on the line-up?

Getty Images Here are the first of your Radio 1 Big Weekend acts!

Some of the first names for Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023 have been announced!

Big Weekend is a huge festival organised by BBC Radio 1, and held in a different location each year.

This year it's going to be in Dundee - where it was meant to be in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But who is going to be playing this year? Keep reading to find out!

Anne-Marie

Dave J Hogan Anne-Marie will be heading up Dundee for the huge festival

One of the first of six names to be announced is pop musician Anne-Marie!

She has had several chart hits, including Rockabye and 2002 - with 2002 having over 1,000,000,000 streams on Spotify.

Lewis Capaldi

Gus Stewart Lewis Capaldi is currently touring in the UK

Next up it's Lewis Capaldi! You might know him for his ballads.

In 2020 Lewis Capaldi's single Someone You Loved was announced as the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British artist.

He's got lots of awards as well - including The Brit's 2020 Song of the Year and Best New Artist in the same year.

Which musician would you LOVE to see live? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the page!

Niall Horan

Dave Kotinsky The Irish singer-songwriter will be taking his guitar up to Dundee for the summer

Niall Horan rose to fame in 2010 as a part of One Direction.

They soon became one of the most successful bands in the world!

He's now got a solo career, much like his former band-mate Harry Styles, and will be playing songs from his new album.

Arlo Parks

David Wolff - Patrick Arlo Parks will be bringing her chill tunes to Big Weekend!

Arlo Parks is currently preparing to release her new album - and it's coming out in May, the same month as Big Weekend!

She rose to fame in 2021 when her album Collapsed in Sunbeams won the Mercury Prize - a huge award for musicians.

Did you know she once read a CBeebies Bedtime Story, live from Glastonbury?

Who else is going to play?

Also on the line-up is pop-singer RAYE and The 1975 - the band that recently brought out Taylor Swift at one of their shows.

More names are going to be announced beforehand, so there's plenty to be excited about even if your favourite artists aren't on the list yet.

The festival is being held from the 26th to the 28th May, 2023, with three big days of music!