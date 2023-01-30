play
Watch Newsround

Rubik's cube fans go head-to-head at 'speedcubing'

There are several billion combinations, but only one solution - for many, the Rubik’s cube isn’t just a game, but a competitive sport too.

Hundreds of the puzzle’s fans have descended on Glasgow for a three-day competition, racing against the clock - and each other - in speed time trials.

The humble cube is experiencing something of a renaissance, with a new generation taking up the puzzle during the Covid pandemic.

Some competitors can complete it in lightning speeds of less than 10 seconds.

Video by Morgan Spence

Watch more videos

Rubik's cube fans go head-to-head at 'speedcubing'
Video

Rubik's cube fans go head-to-head at 'speedcubing'

Meet the teddy bear given a new lease of life!
Video

Meet the teddy bear given a new lease of life!

'Why I want more subtitled films in cinemas'
Video

'Why I want more subtitled films in cinemas'

Playing footie in Iceland can be freezing!
Video

Playing footie in Iceland can be freezing!

Big Question: Why do birds fly south for the winter?
Video

Big Question: Why do birds fly south for the winter?

'Let's go meet a world-famous pianist!'
Video

'Let's go meet a world-famous pianist!'

Meet the author: Jeff Kinney
Video

Meet the author: Jeff Kinney

'Gareth Bale did so much to inspire us'
Video

'Gareth Bale did so much to inspire us'

What sport have we got to look forward to in 2023?
Video

What sport have we got to look forward to in 2023?

What epic space missions we will see in 2023?
Video

What epic space missions we will see in 2023?

Watch Newsround - signed and subtitled version
Video

Watch Newsround - signed and subtitled version

Strange News: The weird and wonderful!
Video

Strange News: The weird and wonderful!

'Scoliosis doesn't stop me doing what I love'
Video

'Scoliosis doesn't stop me doing what I love'

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star
Video

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star

Top Stories

Orlaith

Puzzle cube fans go head-to-head in Glasgow

comments
to bonobos hug

Chimps and bonobos use same gestures as humans

comments
girl having fun on walk

What nature activity makes you happiest?

comments
Newsround Home