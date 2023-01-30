Rubik's cube: Puzzle cube fans have fun in Glasgow

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Puzzle cube fans have fun in Glasgow

Are you a fan of a fidget toy?

Well for many Rubik's cube lovers, it isn't just a game - it's a competitive sport too.

Hundreds of the puzzle fans travelled to an event in Glasgow this weekend to race against the clock - and each other - to solve the cube's sides.

World record holding 'speedcuber' Timon Kolasiński can solve one in under 6 seconds!

Why did Rubik's Cube fans gather in Scotland?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Four simple steps to solve a Rubik's cube

This weekend many cube fans came to University Centre Building, in Glasgow to join in with a three-day competition racing against the clock trying to beat each other's time.

There are different variations of solving the cube in the competition, including one-handed, 3×3 blindfolded, then variations of the 3×3, smaller variations like the 2×2, and the 6×6 and 7×7.

'Cubing is really calming'

There are several billion combinations, but only one solution

One of them was cube-fan, Orlaith.

She says that she loves doing cubes as they help to clear her mind and, after learning to solve it for the first time, she got hooked on doing it faster and faster.

"The Rubik's Cube is very important to me because it's like I have my own distraction from whatever is happening. It's really just something that's really calming to me," she says.

"I first started cubing two years ago on Christmas Day and my first solve was a couple of hours later. Once I picked it up, I couldn't put it down."

She's got big ambitions for the future too.

"I can personally do it one handed but I'm trying to learn blindfolded, but it's really hard.

"It's really addicting and sometimes you can be up really late doing it and not even realise!"

World-record-holding cuber, Timon Kolasiński, can solve the cube under six seconds, and said that he learned to solve the cube by watching videos online.

"We always had a Rubik's Cube lying somewhere around the house, so at one point I was like, 'well, it would be cool to solve one'.

"So, I looked up how to do it on the internet, and when I did, I also came across competitions and basically ever since then, I've just been cubing all day, every day.

"You can choose how competitive you are about it. I mean, for me it's all competitive."