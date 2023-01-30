Dancing on Ice: Who is the second celebrity to leave the competition?

ITV/Shutterstock

There was no skate-off this week as the second celebrity to be booted from Dancing on Ice was revealed.

The scores from the judges were combined with the public vote and the celebrity with the lowest total score was sent home.

Former pop-star Michelle Heaton became the second celeb to pack up their ice skates and leave the competition.

She said she was "gutted" to be leaving and had "loved every second of it".

ITV Michelle scored 20.0 points out of a possible 40 for her routine to All That Jazz from the musical, Chicago

It was Musicals Week, and every celebrity couple skated to a song from a hit musical.

Michelle and her partner, Łukasz Różycki, were already last in the leader board after the judges scores following their performance of All That Jazz from Chicago.

Also at risk - just half a point ahead of Michelle - was actress and DJ, Patsy Palmer who took one of the first tumbles of the series.

She and her professional partner, Matt Evers, were performing to Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked, when Patsy took a wrong step and had to be helped up.

Musicals Week leader board Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart: 33.5 Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty: 32.5 The Vivienne and Colin Grafton: 32.5 Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer: 29.0 Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon: 28.5 Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard: 27.0 Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini: 26.5 Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield: 23.0 Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers: 20.5 Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki: 20.0

ITV Nile and his partner Olivia Smart performed a routine to Chitty Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

In contrast, sitting at the top of the leader board this week was former Olympic Gymnast Nile Wilson, who scored a massive 33.5 out of 40 for his performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Despite the high score, after the performance he slipped, bringing his professional partner down with him as they entered the tunnel before getting their scores!

Coming in joint second with scores of 32.5 were Carly Stenson and The Vivienne.