Nadhim Zahawi: Sacked by Rishi Sunak from UK government

EPA Nadhim Zahawi was the Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio in Rishi Sunak's government

Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Zahawi has had several jobs in the government as a senior minister, which were given to him by former prime ministers Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and current prime minister Rishi Sunak.

On Sunday 29 January, Mr Zahawi was fired from his job as Conservative party chairman in Mr Sunak's cabinet. That's a group of the most senior members of the government, chosen by the prime minister.

This happened after it was decided that Mr Zahawi had broken the ministerial code - rules that all government ministers have to follow.

What happened?

Mr Zahawi did not tell officials when he was started jobs that he was under investigation by the UK tax body HMRC for not paying his taxes properly. He had to pay back taxes, along with a penalty for missing them.

It happened between July and September last year, when Mr Zahawi was chancellor and in charge of the UK tax system.

The total amount of money he paid back to HRMC was about £5 million, including the penalty.

Mr Zahawi had said that HRMC accepted it was a "careless and not deliberate" error.

What are taxes? Taxes are money that is paid by everyone in a country to the government to pay for things used by everyone, like hospitals, schools and roads. The amount of money people have to pay is worked out as a percentage of the total amount of money people earn in a year from their jobs. For people who earn up to £12,570 - 0% is paid to the government as tax.

For people who earn between £12,571 - £50,270 - 20% is paid to the government as tax.

For people who earn between £50,271 - £150,000 - 40% is paid to the government as tax.

For people who earn more than £150,000 - 45% is paid to the government as tax.

Getty Images Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Mr Zahawi

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asked his independent ethics adviser - a person whose job it is to make sure government ministers follow the rules - Sir Laurie Magnus, to look into Mr Zahawi's tax payments, saying at the time that there were "questions that need answering".

In his findings, Sir Laurie said Mr Zahawi had shown "insufficient regard for the general principles of the ministerial code and the requirements in particular under the seven Principles of Public Life, to be honest, open and an exemplary leader through his own behaviour".

Mr Sunak fired Mr Zahawi from his job as Conservative party chair, but he will keep his job as the MP of Stratford-Upon-Avon.

BBC chairman Richard Sharp denies acting with any conflict of interest in the lead-up to him getting his job

This isn't not the only issue the prime minister is dealing with at the moment.

The government is under pressure after reports that BBC chairman Richard Sharp helped former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get a loan - money that is leant to people with the intention of paying it back over time. At the time he was applying for his job at the BBC, Mr Sharp gave the former Prime Minister advice. Politicians, especially the Prime Minister, have a big say in deciding who gets to be chairman of the BBC.

Mr Sharp says that he just brought together Boris Johnson with a friend who wanted to "guarantee", or back, a loan to the former Prime Minister.

Both Mr Sharp and Mr Johnson have said that neither of them acted with any conflict of interest - a situation where a person could get a personal benefit from the actions or decisions made through their work.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said there were "clearly serious questions to answer" about the loan, and how it came about.