Junior Bake Off 2023: Who is in the final week?

channel 4/love productions Judge Liam Charles, presenter Harry Hill and judge Ravneet Gill

It's finals week on Junior Bake Off.

This year's competition kicked off on 16 January, and from the starting 16 contestants just eight remain.

Presenter Harry Hill, will be joined by judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill who will have to make some tough calls to decide who will be this year's Junior Bake Off Champion.

Finals week begins on Monday 30 January at 5pm on Channel 4, where the bakers will have to tackle Breakfast Day.

Find out who is in the finals below...

Who's through to finals week?

From heat one

Channel4/love productions Dolly, Annabel A, Sofia and Immy are through from heat one

Annabel A, Dolly, Immy and Sofia all made it through to finals week from heat one.

They impressed the judges with their cakes, biscuits, bread, desserts and pastry showstoppers!

Sofia has won Star Baker twice, making her a strong contender going into finals week, and Immy and Annabel have won Star Baker once.

From heat two

channel4/love productions Annabel B, Thomas, Mya and Amelia are through from heat two

From heat two Amelia, Annabel B, Mya and Thomas are through to finals week - meaning Thomas is the only boy in the finals!

The bakers tackled fortune cookies, choux pastry heroes as well as bread, cakes and desserts.

Both Amelia and Annabel B both have won Star Baker twice with their impressive bakes, and Thomas won Star Baker with his hidden surprise cake.