Australian Open 2023: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in final

Last updated at 14:15
Novak DjokovicGetty Images

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has won his 10th Australian Open.

The 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5).

Djokovic's victory has equalled Rafael Nadal's record of winning 22 Grand Slam men's titles.

Djokovic and TsitsipasGetty Images

Djokovic has not lost at Melbourne Park (where the Australian Open is held) since 2018.

He couldn't defend his title in 2022 however, as Australia had strict Covid rules at the time, and Djokovic was not vaccinated against the virus.

It was a very emotional moment for the Serbian tennis champion.

He broke into tears after climbing into the crowd to celebrate with his family.

DjokovicGetty Images

Djokovic said of his win: "I have to say this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have ever played in my life considering the circumstances, not playing last year, coming back this year.

"I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments. It's a long journey. Only the team and the family knows what we have been through in the last four or five weeks.

"I would say this is probably the biggest victory of my life, considering those circumstances."

As Djokovic equals the record of Grand Slam victories, he now only has 24-time champion Margaret Court and Serena Williams, who has 23, on the women's side with more than him.

  • I think this is amazing! I’m so happy for him, tennis is my favourite sport!

