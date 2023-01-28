Protests in the US after man killed by police

Getty Images A vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on 26 January

US president Joe Biden has called for peaceful protests, after video footage was released of an unarmed man being attacked by five police officers.

The man, named Tyre Nichols, died a few days later.

The news has sparked protests and vigils - when people get together to remember someone who has died - in the city of Memphis in the US, where the incident happened, with many people expressing anger and sadness at what happened.

"We want peaceful protests," said Tyre's family during a press conference. "That's what the family wants. That's what the community wants."

US President Joe Biden said he was "deeply pained" by the video footage of the incident.

The five police officers have now all been sacked, arrested and charged with murder.

What happened?

MPD From left: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean

On 7 January 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was pulled over by the police in Memphis, on suspicion of reckless driving - which has not been substantiated, a word meaning proved or backed up.

Video footage from traffic cameras and from cameras worn by the police have been shared with lawyers and the public, which showed what happened.

The footage showed that five police officers: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith pulled Mr Nichols out of his car and shouted at him to get on the ground, where they kicked and punched him.

In video taken from cameras worn by the police, some of the officers claim Mr Nichols "swung" at them or reached for their guns, though none of these claims have been proven.

Reuters Mr Nichols was described as a "good kid" by his family

Mr Nichols died three days later in hospital due to injuries on 10 January.

Tyre Nichols was black, as are all five officers charged in the case.

Members of Tyre's family described him as a "good kid", a keen skateboarder who was passionate about photography, and a father to a four-year-old son.

The incident has caused many people across the world to feel angry and upset, and to criticise the actions of the police.

Why this is an issue in the US

Memphis Police Department/ Facebook

Tyre Nichols' family and their team of lawyers, said that police culture in America was to blame for Mr Nichols' death.

"We have to talk about this institutionalised police culture that has this unwritten law that you can engage in extensive use of force against black and brown people," said Ben Crump, the lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols.

They say they want to see a big change to the police, including the introduction of a new law inspired by Tyre called the Tyre law in the state of Tennessee, that would encourage other police officers to step in and stop if their fellow officers if they are using too much force, or doing things they should not be doing.

The outrage from the public to Tyre's death has been compared to what happened to George Floyd in 2020.

Many people in America feel the police and the justice system treat black people unfairly compared to how they treat white people - African-Americans are five times more likely to be sent to jail than white Americans, for example.

A date is yet to be set for the trial of the five officers involved in the attack on Tyre.