Australian Open: Alfie Hewett wins men's wheelchair singles title for first time

Getty Images It's been an emotional day for world number one Alfie Hewett!

Alfie Hewett has secured his first ever men's wheelchair singles title at the Australian Open after defeating Japan's Tokita Oda.

It was a comfortable win for Hewett, who claimed victory over his 16-year-old opponent in two straight sets.

This makes two wins in two days for 25-year-old Hewett, as he won the doubles title for the fourth time with partner Gordon Reid on Friday.

Hewett is the world number one, and with this win he now has seven Grand Slam singles titles.

The only Grand Slam he's not yet won is Wimbledon.

What is a Grand Slam? The phrase Grand Slam in tennis refers to the sport's four biggest tournaments

They are the US Open, Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon in the UK

Hewett has been the runner up in the men's singles at the Australian Open for the past two years, and was very emotional after his win today.

"I'd probably say it's my biggest battle," he said. "Knowing deep down you can win it, and having to just go again every year.

"I want to be able to say I've won everything and this is obviously something that was missing. With that comes a lot more pressure as when you've not got something, you want it so badly.

"I guess I can be proud of how I overcame that today."

Getty Images Alfie Hewett lost the 2021 Australian Open singles final to Shingo Kunieda

He later thanked his fans for the amazing support they've shown him throughout the tournament.

In the women's wheelchair singles, Dutch world number one Diede de Groot recovered from a difficult first set to win her fifth Australian Open title in a row.