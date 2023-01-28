Meet the bear who took 400 selfies on a wildlife camera in the US

The City of Boulder 'Make sure you get my good side'

If you go down to the woods today, you might see a bear posing up a storm!

A black bear in Colorado in the US has been snapped stopping and posing in front of their wildlife cameras.

On one of the cameras around 400 out of 580 images were of the same bear.

The bear "took a special interest" in the cameras, a spokesperson from Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) said, and grabbed the "opportunity."

"These pictures made us laugh, and we thought others would, too" said Philip Yates said in a statement.

The City of Boulder.

There are nine motion-activated cameras around the park in Boulder, which is 46,000 acres big.

The cameras are triggered when an animal walks past capturing still photographs or short videos.

Bears, birds, foxes and owls are just a few of the animals captured by the park's cameras.

City of Boulder Bear-illiant!

"Wildlife cameras provide us with a unique opportunity to learn more about how local species use the landscape around us while minimizing our presence in sensitive habitats.

These cameras play an important role in identifying wildlife areas.

The information we collect from them is used to recommend habitat-protective measures to help protect sensitive natural areas" said the spokesperson from Open Space and Mountain Parks.