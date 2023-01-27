Listening to birdsong makes people feel happier, according to a new survey

Andy Hay/RSPB Seeing birds and hearing birdsong has a positive impact on lots of people according to a new survey

Who doesn't love a good nature walk? Breathing in the fresh air, seeing animals and other wildlife in their natural habitat, hearing the tweets and chirps of the birds - there's nothing quite like it!

According to a new YouGov poll commissioned by the RSPB, lots of people seem to agree.

In fact, a huge 91% of UK adults who took part said seeing birds and hearing birdsong has a positive impact on their mental health and wellbeing.

The survey also found a similar number of people (88%) feel spending time outdoors and enjoying the natural world is important to them, with more than half viewing it is very important (53%).

Increasing evidence suggests spending time outdoors and making a greater connection with nature can help with things like stress, anxiety and fatigue.

"Working as a GP, I know just how important accessing green spaces is for our physical and mental wellbeing," said Dr Amir Khan who is the RSPB's president.

"Watching the Blue Tits and Bullfinches enjoying the feeders in my garden is a constant source of comfort for me, and being on the frontline of the NHS I am very aware that comfort is something we all need now more than ever."

Eleanor Bentall/RSPB Lots of people enjoy seeing birds in their gardens

The new poll highlights the importance many people in the UK place on taking time out of their busy lives to spend time exploring the great outdoors.

More than two-thirds of those surveyed (69%) said they use their free time to enjoy a garden, local park, or nearby greenspace at least once a week, with 15% saying they go out in nature every day.

