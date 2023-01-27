New Zealand floods: A state of emergency has been declared in Auckland due to torrential rain

Getty Images Parts of New Zealand's biggest city have been affected by torrential rain and floods

A state of emergency has been declared in Auckland, which is New Zealand's biggest city, because of torrential rain.

The extreme weather conditions have led to flooding and power cuts to homes and businesses, causing widespread disruption across parts of the city.

Major roads were also blocked by the floods, causing long traffic queues on highways.

Police said they were working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand to respond to calls and have asked people to stay off the roads if possible.

The city's airports have also been closed because of flooding and an Elton John concert which 40,000 fans were expected to attend was cancelled minutes before it was due to start because of the weather.

Flights coming into Auckland, as well as rail and ferry services within the city, have been delayed or cancelled.

Reuters The floods have caused damage and widespread disruption across the city

Some people living in the city have had to evacuate their homes and Auckland Emergency Management, which is part of the city's council, has advised people living in areas that could be affected by the flooding to prepare to leave.

The agency has also opened an evacuation centre in West Auckland.

EVN Major roads in Auckland were blocked by the floods

Auckland's Mayor Wayne Brown declared a state of emergency on Friday following the "damage, displacement and disruption" caused by the weather and the need for emergency services like fire crews to get additional support to manage the situation.

"Infrastructure and emergency services alike have been overwhelmed by the impacts of the storm," the city's mayor said.

The authority says heavy rains are expected for at least the next five days.